Price rise: Kerala restaurants take chicken off plate

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Stating that the price of chicken is increasing day by day, the office-bearers of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) said they will be forced to exclude chicken dishes from the menu. They said the price of chicken has almost doubled, compared to last week.

“Hotels and restaurants are the major consumers of chicken sold in the state. Nearly 80% of the stock is bought by us. At present, hoteliers are only allowed to sell parcels because of Covid restrictions imposed by the government. The steep increase in the price of chicken has further deepened the financial burden of hotel and restaurant owners who are finding it difficult to pay wages for workers,” said KHRA president Moideenkutty Haji.

KHRA alleged that it is the inter-state chicken lobby that is behind the unusual hike in price of meat. “We hope the government will take steps to make more stock available from the domestic market,” said KHRA general secretary G Jayapal.

‘Price hike temporary’

Meanwhile, poultry farmers said there is no point in the allegations raised by hoteliers. “Let me ask the hoteliers whether they will be ready to lower the prices of chicken items when the price of chicken meat is low? No. They will not do that. The price hike is a temporary thing and we believe that it will come down soon,” said Binny Immatty, state president of Poultry Farmers and Traders Samithi.

Chicken was priced at Rs 86 per kilogram a month ago. On Friday, the price of one kilogram of chicken in the retail market was Rs 150.

“Farmers are left with no option given the steep increase in the price of chicken feed and related items for running the poultry. The government has already warned of a potential third wave. There is panic and the farmers need floor price for chicken, which will maintain a balance between price, demand and supply,” he added.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of All Kerala Poultry Federation (AKPF) said the poultry farmers in the state are hesitant to continue farming because of the fear that they will be forced to sell their chicken below the market price if the third wave hits the state. “Domestic production is very low. Big players and companies, which sell processed meat, are taking advantage of the situation and exploiting the consumers,” said AKPF general secretary S K Naseer.

Shooting prices (Per kg)

June 2, 2021 Rs 97

June 16 Rs 86

July 1 Rs 120

July 10 Rs 143

July 14 Rs 148

July 15 Rs 150