STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sandalwood smuggling gang member found dead

A 35-year-old man, who went for smuggling sandalwood in the Marayur sandalwood reserve forest, was found dead inside the reserve on Friday.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 35-year-old man, who went for smuggling sandalwood in the Marayur sandalwood reserve forest, was found dead inside the reserve on Friday. As per police sources, the man had accidentally slipped off a cliff inside the reserve while a team, including the victim, was trying to smuggle sandalwood from the forest.

The police came to know about the incident when a person belonging to the team sought help from the 108 ambulance in Marayur on Thursday evening to save him. Although the ambulance staff rushed to the Chandramandalam area of the reserve near Kanthalloor, based on the location details  given by the informer, they could not trace the injured man. Following this, they informed the Marayur police about the incident.

Although the police called back the informer, he was unable to tell the exact location to the cops. He told the police that the team had come to loot sandalwood from the reserve and that the informer was a resident of Nagarkovil in Tamil Nadu. 

Despite the police launching a probe to locate the injured man in the Chandramandalam area till  2am on Thursday, they couldn’t find him. Meanwhile the informer switched off his phone.The search was resumed on Friday morning and the body of a 35-year-old man was found by the police down the cliff by 2 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood smuggling
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp