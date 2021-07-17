Sandalwood smuggling gang member found dead

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 35-year-old man, who went for smuggling sandalwood in the Marayur sandalwood reserve forest, was found dead inside the reserve on Friday. As per police sources, the man had accidentally slipped off a cliff inside the reserve while a team, including the victim, was trying to smuggle sandalwood from the forest.

The police came to know about the incident when a person belonging to the team sought help from the 108 ambulance in Marayur on Thursday evening to save him. Although the ambulance staff rushed to the Chandramandalam area of the reserve near Kanthalloor, based on the location details given by the informer, they could not trace the injured man. Following this, they informed the Marayur police about the incident.

Although the police called back the informer, he was unable to tell the exact location to the cops. He told the police that the team had come to loot sandalwood from the reserve and that the informer was a resident of Nagarkovil in Tamil Nadu.

Despite the police launching a probe to locate the injured man in the Chandramandalam area till 2am on Thursday, they couldn’t find him. Meanwhile the informer switched off his phone.The search was resumed on Friday morning and the body of a 35-year-old man was found by the police down the cliff by 2 pm.