Woman, son pose as telecom officials, siphon off  Rs 42 lakh, nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested a woman and her son who, posing as inspector-ranked officers with the telecommunications department, siphoned off Rs 42 lakh from a Ramamangalam native. Usha, 50, and Akhil, 25, of Thiruvankulam have been nabbed.The police said Usha and the victim had been classmates in a Kolenchery college and renewed their friendship during alumni meets.

Usha claimed she was working as an inspector with the telecommunications department in Aluva. She later sought money as loan for business purposes and collected around Rs 42 lakh in total. Of that, Rs 10 lakh was given to Akhil who gave the victim a blank cheque. When the victim sought the money back, the accused gave excuses. When the cheque was presented at the bank, it bounced.