Debt, job loss force Palakkad man to end life

He is survived by wife Sathyabhama and three children.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In yet another tragic incident during Covid pandemic, the owner of a light and sound unit, Ponnumani, 55, of Panayalpura, in Vennakara who had attempted suicide two days ago and was under treatment died here on Saturday.

He had attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Thursday. He was rushed to the district hospital  and was later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. However, his health condition deteriorated and he died on Saturday morning.

He is survived by wife Sathyabhama and three children. The relatives said that Ponnumani had committed suicide due to huge debt burden he incurred due to lack of work during pandemic. He was unable to service the loans or pay the installments of the chits  from which he had already availed of money.

