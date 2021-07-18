District police chiefs told to prevent crowding during festivities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant on Saturday instructed district police chiefs to ensure that people are complying with Covid protocol on three days from Sunday to Tuesday as part of lockdown relaxations in view of Bakrid. The DGP made it clear that the police should ensure that no crowding takes place at any place, including markets.

The maximum number of people who can enter places of worship during these days will be forty. To ensure this, all district police chiefs, sub-divisional police officers and station house officers will be in constant touch with religious leaders and community representatives. This will help ensure that devotees meet all Covid norms, including social distance.

It is proposed to pay special attention to controlling crowd in shops and ensuring that social distance is maintained. The possibility of the spread of the disease should be completely eliminated in consultation with the representatives of traders. Special attention will be given to C and D category areas. Police announcements will be made to ensure that people maintain social distance in public places. Social media will be used to the fullest to reach out to masses.

The co-operation of voluntary organisations will also be utilised for this. Beat patrol, mobile patrol and women’s motorcycle patrol units will be on the road at all times. All police personnel will be deployed for this, the DGP said in a statement.