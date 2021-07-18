STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Forest officer gets jail for assaulting poacher who killed Nilgiri Langur

As per the complaint of Varghese’s son Sajo Varghese, Rajeev Kumar and others physically assaulted Varghese on the day his father was remanded in Kozhikode special sub-jail.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Image)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Thamarasserry Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II has sentenced Thamarasserry forest range officer (FRO) for three months’ simple imprisonment for assaulting an accused in the sensational case of killing five Nilgiri Langur. The court verdict came on July 9.The incident took place on February 16, 2016, wherein the then Thamarasserry Deputy FRO and now FRO Rajeev Kumar M K along with three forest guards physically assaulted Puthuppadi Mayilallampara native Varghese (58). 

As per the complaint of Varghese’s son Sajo Varghese, Rajeev Kumar and others physically assaulted Varghese on the day his father was remanded in Kozhikode special sub-jail. “Instead of taking my father to jail he was taken to the forest office and assaulted. Varghese, who collapsed following the assault, was then rushed to Thamarasserry taluk hospital and then to Kozhikode MCH,” said the complainant. The FRO pleaded innocent in the incident. The case of forest guards was split to be considered separately.

Varghese was the second accused in the incident of killing five Nilgiri Langur from Appikod in Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary on December 29, 2015. The Langur, which comes under schedule 1 of the Wildlife (protection) Act- 1972 was killed to sell its flesh as sex stimulant. The 5department had arrested nine poachers in the incident, a racket which sells the meat, skull and skin of Nilgiri Langur as sex stimulant on the basis of an entrenched myth. 

Meanwhile, the court sentence against FRO has left forest staff completely disheartened. They say that the poachers who killed an endangered species were easily bailed out but the forest officer was targeted Thamarasserry range is infamous for poachers and a poacher had killed a forest officer here. Forest officer P Devadas was shot by a poacher Kootala Mammad on March 25, 2010, at Kolamala and he succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiri Langur poacher
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp