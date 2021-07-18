STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Less intensive third Covid wave likely by 3rd week of September: Experts

Vaccination coverage could help state tide over second wave. As 2 cr people would be either vaccinated or already infected at least once, a majority of them won’t be affected in 3rd wave

Published: 18th July 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going by the current assessment, Covid third wave could hit the state by the second or third week of September. Experts feel that the Onam week in August could trigger the onset of the third wave which could be less intensive in nature, as compared to the second wave. 

The ongoing vaccination drive and number of patients already affected during the second wave could provide a safety net for a large population during the third wave, they said. Though the number of cases has gone up, there’s now a significant change in the patient profile, pointed out Dr Santhosh Kumar S S, Deputy Superintendent, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

“If we look at the numbers in the past couple of weeks, the number of total patients per day (between 1 and 1.15 lakh), TPR (10-11) and new patients per day have remained more or less constant. But there’s a change in the patient profile. Those who have been hospitalised, especially those in ICU or ventilator or need oxygen support, have come down. More than 90 per cent of patients are in home care. Similarly the younger population are mostly affected. It shows the effect of vaccination in the Covid spread. Also, a look at the third wave spreading pattern in countries like Poland, Spain and the UK shows that the number of cases are high, but those hospitalised are relatively low,” he said. 

With more sectors opening up, massive interactions would trigger the next wave. Onam, which falls in the third week of August, could be one occasion where there will be major interactions at the grassroots level, said Dr Anish T S, associate professor for community medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. 
“The third wave will be there, but it won’t be as intense as the second wave. As per my assessment, cases per day may not go beyond 25,000 during the third wave,” he said.  

The extensive vaccination coverage could help the state tide over the second wave. About 1.17 crore have taken the first dose, while about 44 lakh have taken the second dose. 31 lakh have already been affected. Hence about 2 crore of the state population would be either vaccinated or already infected at least once. Majority of them won’t be affected during the third wave. 

Having said that, there’s one factor that could change these calculations. Going by the current assessment, it would be the Delta plus variant that would wreak havoc during the third wave. “But if there’s a major genetic mutation of virus with some highly virulent variant showing up, then things could be different,” warn the doctors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third Covid wave COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp