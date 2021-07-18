STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oppn leader Satheesan takes a dig at Revenue Minister P Rajan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also clarified in his media briefing that the issue has not come to his notice.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:53 AM

Congress leader VD Satheesan

Congress leader VD Satheesan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the state government cancelled the good service certificate given to O G Shalini, the under secretary in the Revenue Department, who had given a reply under the RTI in the controversial Muttil tree felling case, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has taken a jibe against Revenue Minister P Rajan. Satheesan demanded to know whether there is a revenue minister in the state to which he has retaliated that if required, he will look into the issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also clarified in his media briefing that the issue has not come to his notice. On Saturday, Satheesan had asked in a Facebook post whether the state has got a revenue minister and if so, whether he is aware of what is happening in his ministry. Within minutes of Satheesan highlighting the issue on FB, Rajan clarified that the issue pertaining to Shalini’s good service entry being revoked had not come to his notice. 

