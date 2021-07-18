STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special centre to help police personnel deal with stress, other issues

 A rising number of suicides among police personnel has been a worry for the state police department in the last few years as over 65 police personnel have died by suicide since 2015.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: A rising number of suicides among police personnel has been a worry for the state police department in the last few years as over 65 police personnel have died by suicide since 2015. Finally, to deal with stress and other issues faced by police personnel in both professional and personal life, Kerala Police has finalised a proposal for setting up Centre for Employee Enhancement and Development (CEED) centre in all districts for the benefit of police personnel. 

Police personnel cutting across ranks have welcomed the CEED project which will be implemented in a phased manner across the state. It was during the tenure of former State Police Chief Loknath Behera that the modalities for implementing the CEED project was finalised. 

Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) general secretary C R Biju said the CEED project will go a long way in helping police personnel handle various issues related to personal and professional life. 

Officials said the CEED has been prepared based on a model already being followed in Thrissur district after a greater number of Covid cases were reported among police personnel. As per the project details, the CEED in each district will have a 24 x7 helpline service for personnel deployed on Covid duties apart from a few officials to take care of the welfare of Covid positive police officials and their families. The tasks of CEED will be to contact at least 50 officials every day and enquire about their health and welfare, contact all Covid positive officials every day and ensure their wellbeing. 

The CEED will be a platform for police personnel of any rank to contact for finding solutions to the problems with regard to duties, health, personal and even family-related issues. It will provide individualised support to the cops who are in crisis. The CEED will also design and devise sustainable welfare initiatives for police personnel in a district and submit reports to the District Police Chief. The CEED in each district will be completely under the control of District Police Chief concerned who will monitor the centre’s day-to-day activities.

