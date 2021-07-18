STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Unrest in LJD: Leaders meet Sharad Yadav, target Shreyams Kumar

Unrest has been brewing within LDF ally Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Published: 18th July 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Loktantrik Janata Dal MP MV Shreyams Kumar

Loktantrik Janata Dal MP MV Shreyams Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unrest has been brewing within LDF ally Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). A section of senior leaders from the warring faction met national chief Sharad Yadav on Saturday seeking to remove state president M V Shreyams Kumar in view of the party’s lacklustre performance in the recent assembly elections and failure to obtain a cabinet berth in the Left government. 

LJD national general secretary Varghese George, state general secretary Sheikh P Harris, K P Mohanan, MLA, and state vice-president V Surendran Pillai met Yadav in Delhi and demanded a total revamp in party leadership. The rebel leaders pointed out that despite the party being allotted three seats - Vadakara, Kalpetta and Koothuparamba — it could win only the third one. Later, while minor parties with just one seat secured ministership, LJD was ignored. The rebel leaders felt that it was Shreyams Kumar himself who was not keen on the party’s lone MLA K P Mohanan bagging a ministerial berth.  

“If LJD had previously got seven seats to contest while part of UDF, this time it was reduced to only three in LDF. Though the seats had winning possibility, we lost in two seats, primarily because of lapses on the part of the party leadership. Ideally those responsible for the failure should keep away or action should be taken against them,” V Surendran Pillai told TNIE.     

Meanwhile LJD parliamentary board chairman Charupara Ravi has lashed out against the move. M V Shreyams Kumar had offered to step down soon after the assembly polls. But the party leaders themselves were unanimous in their view that there’s no need for a leadership change.  “If there are lapses within the party over not getting enough seats to contest or a ministerial berth, the leadership has a collective responsibility,” he said. 

Varghese George told TNIE that the demand was to go in for a total restructuring of the party. Most parties have gone for restructuring. “Post the assembly elections, there was a need for totally reconstituting the party structure including the leadership. We have raised this before the national leadership. Now, it’s for them to take a call,” he said.

‘NO DEMAND ON LEADERSHIP CHANGE’ 
LJD state president M V Shreyams Kumar met Sharad Yadav later in the evening. “Opinions that have come up in the party need not be viewed as rebel movement. There were no demands for a leadership change. No such discussions were held. If there are any issues in the party, it will be resolved through discussions,” he said.   
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Yadav Shreyams Kumar LJD
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp