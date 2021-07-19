STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Festive season to worsen pandemic spread in families, warn experts

According to experts, crowding in public places during the festive season is likely to worsen the situation in the next 10 days. et infected, easing of curbs worrying’

Published: 19th July 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chalai market

The rush returns to Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram after shops were allowed to open as part of lockdown relaxations in view of Bakrid. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Covid spread within families has become one of the major reasons for the high number of new positive cases in the state. According to experts, crowding in public places during the festive season is likely to worsen the situation in the next 10 days. Reports of crowding at shops have increased the concerns as the spread of infection remains high in several districts and the poor contact tracing has been criticised by experts.

The warning comes at a time when the state is continuing to report a high number of new cases, the highest in the country, and a test positivity rate of above 10%. The number of patients under treatment has crossed 1.25 lakh and shown no signs of decline. Doctors are concerned that the number of people getting infected could be far higher than the cases reported. According to them, the infection spread within families is not being detected easily because of the growing reluctance of people to get themselves tested.

“Small gatherings without any social distancing have caused infection transmission within families even during the lockdown. As a result, several families have become Covid clusters with one infected person transmitting the disease to other members. We can already see the Covid protocol not being followed during the festive season. The result of easing of restrictions for three days will be known in the next 10 days,” said state secretary of Indian Medical Association Dr Gopikumar P.While the infection spread within families was reported also during the first wave, the fast spreading virus strain that resulted in high mortality even among those below 40 years of age during the second wave is more worrying now. 

“In the first wave, the spread within families was limited when room isolation was more or less followed. However this time, people have lowered their guard because they have started treating it as a normal flu,” said a doctor at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Despite noticing the spread in families, the health department faces a challenge in bringing the infected under institutional quarantine. The chief minister and health minister had repeatedly spoken about the importance of shifting people who cannot ensure proper home quarantine to domiciliary care centres.

“People are not willing to shift to DCCs and Covid First-Line Treatment Centres even when they have symptoms. There are so many cases. But we cannot compel them,” said Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association general secretary T N Suresh.Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts have come under the special focus of the health department over the high test positivity rate.

A meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George last week decided to shift Covid positive persons without adequate facilities for home quarantine to domiciliary care centres. Those with comorbidities will be shifted to Covid hospitals. The minister also directed officials to strengthen the CFLTCs and the awareness activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Festive season Kerala Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala covid restrictions Coronavirus social distancing
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp