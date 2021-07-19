STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Unlock: Film bodies to issue guidelines before allowing shoots to resume

Though  the state government has given the green signal to resume shooting, it will take some more time for films to go on floors.

Image of movie shooting used for representation.

By Shibu  B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state government has given the green signal to resume shooting, it will take some more time for films to go on floors. Various film bodies have decided to release a set of guidelines based on the existing Covid precautionary protocol on Monday, and office-bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber (KFC) -- the apex body of Malayalam films — have asked producers to make sure that shoots will be conducted strictly as per the proposed set of guidelines.

An online meeting of office-bearers of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) and  KFC  was held on Sunday, where it was decided to launch a standard operating procedure (SOP) before shoots resume. “KFPA will only give sanction to producers who are ready to shoot in adherence to the SOP.  Technicians and workers under  FEFKA will only cooperate with producers who have received KFPA’s clearance,” said KFC president G Sureshkumar.

According to FEFKA secretary  Unnikrishnan B, as per the guidelines, everyone associated with the shooting should at least have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine. “They should also have a Covid negative RT-PCR test certificate. The shooting location will be considered a bio bubble and outsiders will not be allowed to enter. The final draft of the SOP will be ready by Monday evening,” he said.

Meanwhile, the KFC asked the makers of the movie Virunnu, which began shooting on Sunday morning, to stop the proceedings until the guidelines are issued. The shooting of the film, which has Tamil actor Arjun playing a major role, has begun at Peermade.

“We just want to make sure that the entire shooting process is carried out strictly adhering to Covid norms. That is why we have asked them to stop the shooting until the SOP is ready,” said Sureshkumar. The state government had also made it clear that shooting should be carried out with a minimal number of crew members.

