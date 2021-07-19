Kasaragod: Out on bail, POCSO accused tries to assault survivor again 

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: An accused in a child abuse case who was out on bail tried to assault the same survivor again, said Chittarikkal police here. The accused, Anto Chackochan, 23, is on the run and residents have formed an action committee to protest against the delay in arresting him.

Chackochan allegedly sexually abused a minor girl in his neighbourhood a year ago. The crime came to light when her parents noticed signs of discomfort in the girl. She shared her ordeal with a counsellor, who later called in the Childline volunteer.

Based on her statement, the Chittarikkal police arrested Chackochan and charged him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. But after six months, the court granted him bail. However, the girl’s mother told the police that the accused tried to assault her again one month ago. Based on the girl’s complaint, the police registered a second Pocso case against Chackochan on June 13. However, the police said the accused went into hiding.