STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Over 1.15 lakh people surrender priority ration cards

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said ineligible beneficiaries will be replaced with an equal number of eligible families.

Published: 19th July 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala women

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 1,15,858 people surrendered their priority ration cards to the Civil Supplies Department when the last date for ineligible beneficiaries to voluntarily surrender their cards ended on July 15. Of them, 9,284 were in AAY category, 61,612 in the PHH, and 44,962 in NPS. The maximum number of cards were surrendered in Malappuram district 25,021 followed by Palakkad 13,038. Over 10,000 cards were surrendered in Ernakulam and Kozhikode. 

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said ineligible beneficiaries will be replaced with an equal number of eligible families. Also, the state has requested the Centre to increase the state’s quota of priority cardholders. The present number of 1,54,80,000 is low when compared to other states, he said. 

The minister said that over Rs 500 crore will be spent on Onam special kits. The kit will have products of native PSUs and cooperatives. So far, the government has spent Rs 5,600 crore for free food kits. Twenty-six new Maveli stores will be opened in the state in August and September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
priority ration cards ration cards Kerala Civil Supplies Department
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp