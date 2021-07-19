Police ban protest against revenue secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have banned the protest planned by the Secretariat Action Council on Monday against revenue department secretary A Jayathilak. The protest planned before the secretariat annex was against the cancellation of a Good Service Entry awarded to a department under-secretary for providing a copy of the files pertaining to the controversial tree felling in the state under the RTI Act.

The notice issued to programme convenor by the police said protest cannot be allowed owing to the spread of Covid and presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Central Stadium. The police warned that legal action will be taken if the organisers went ahead with the function. But, the organisers said they will go ahead with protest.