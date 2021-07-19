Two more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 37: State Health Minister

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two more people have tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 37, of which 7 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

A 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a doctor (31) from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus, she said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

On July 16, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, alongwith the Local Self Government department, for preventingspread of communicable diseases and to strengthen thesanitation committees at the ward level.