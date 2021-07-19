Union minister mourns Swami Prakashananda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minority minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has expressed deep grief over the demise of the former head of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Prakashananda.

The representative of the minister Adv Naushad T O, Member Central WAQF council and chairman, monitoring committee has visited Sivagiri Mutt along with Sujith P, Riju S and Elakamon Satheeshan, state committee member, BJP. Former president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (SNDST) and former head of the Sivagiri Madhom, Swamy Prakashananda, died on July 7.