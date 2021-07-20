STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After son dies by suicide, 53-year-old man hangs himself from same tree in Thrissur

"After untying Sarath's body, Damodaran suddenly hanged himself on the tree using his dhoti. Though he was rushed to hospital, he was declared brought dead," said a police officer.

Published: 20th July 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

The deceased were identified as Kizhakkoott Damodaran and his son Sarath (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In an incident that shook the entire locality, a man hanged himself from the same tree where his son was found dead by suicide at Eyyal in Thrissur district.

The deceased were identified as Kizhakkoott Damodaran, 53, a daily-wage worker involved in the cutting of timber and his son Sarath, 27, a truck driver. As per the report of the Erumapetty police, Sarath was seen hanging on a tree near his house at around 1 am on Tuesday.

"His father and brother went to untie and save him. But he had died by that time. After untying Sarath's body, Damodaran suddenly hanged himself on the tree using his dhoti. Though he was rushed to hospital, he was declared brought dead," said a police officer.

According to a close relative of the family, "Sarath had lost his job due to the COVID lockdown and was jobless since last year. After the relaxation came into effect, he had started going to work again, but the family was in a deep financial crisis."

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

