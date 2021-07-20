STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM expels ex-DYFI leader ‘linked’ to gold smuggling gang

The CPM has expelled C K Nijesh, a former DYFI leader, after his name popped up in connection with gold smuggling/snatching gang.

Published: 20th July 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has expelled C K Nijesh, a former DYFI leader, after his name popped up in connection with gold smuggling/snatching gang. He was a member of Narikatteri branch under the Kallachi local committee.

According to sources, Nijesh was dismissed reportedly after P Rajendran, a Kallachi-based gold merchant, disclosed to media that Nijesh was in the gang which swindled off his Rs 46 lakh two years ago. According to Rajendran, Varikkoli-native Akhil was the gang leader and Nijesh, then DYFI leader, was part of the gang. Rajendran told this before media in the backdrop of the recent revelation that Akhil was linked with the kidnapping of Koyilandy native Ashraf.

