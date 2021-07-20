Don’t insist on removal of pets from terrace: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Station House Officer of Karamana police station to refrain from insisting that a resident of Durga Nagar under its limits remove pet birds from the terrace of her residence.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the order on a petition filed by 38-year-old K Muthukutti of Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram, seeking a directive to the police not to harass her and her family demanding the removal of birds from their terrace.

Muthukutti submitted that her family members were being harassed by the circle inspector of police and the SHO, Karamana, for keeping pet birds in their residence. The police initiated action based on the complaints of local residents. The court also directed the government to report whether the petitioner has been violating any provision of law by keeping birds as pets.