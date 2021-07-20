Film shooting in Kerala restarts Tuesday, movies that need wider canvas to wait

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the film bodies have given their nod for restarting movie shooting from Tuesday strictly adhering to the Covid protocol, only a few movies will begin shooting this week. As per office-bearers of the Kerala Film Producers association, they have received applications for restarting the shoot from some producers whto complete the remaining portions of their films which were discontinued halfway due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The list of movies that will begin shooting in Kerala this week includes director Kannan Thamarakkulam’s ‘Virunnu’, Sunny Wayne-Shine Tom Chacko’s ‘Adithattu’ and another movie with actor Jayasurya in the lead role.

“As outdoor shooting is not permitted and the number of people who can be in the location getting restricted to a maximum of 50, the producers of movies which require a wide canvas have decided to wait, it seems. However, we have received applications from three or four producers to relaunch the shoot immediately,” said Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) president Rejaputhra Renjith.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Film Chamber, Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), KFPA and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have collectively approved and issued a set of guidelines for restarting the shooting.

As per the guidelines, the producer will have to enter into a contract with a mobile laboratory that is approved by ICMR for conducting RT-PCR tests for the crew members. The crew members should not violate the bio bubble and shooting should be restricted indoors.

“The total number of crew members including assistants and personal staff of actors should not exceed 50. The visitors should be restricted. The crew members should wear masks and use sanitisers,” said FEFKA secretary Unnikrishnan B. Make-up artists will have to come in close contact with the actors.

“They should wear masks and should sanitise their hands in front of the artists themselves before starting their work. This will give confidence to the actors. The workers should be encouraged to wear gloves. Food should be supplied in disposable plates and glasses. There should be waste bins placed in the shooting location,” as per the guidelines.

More than one food counter should be set up at the location and the production department should make sure that social distancing is maintained while the crew members are having food. The set properties should also be sanitised frequently. The remaining crew members including assistant directors, lighting boys and art assistants should also maintain social distancing.