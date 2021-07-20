STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC raps Kerala govt over delay in responding to scientist working on tiger moth disease

The court observed, "If someone is doing innovative research, don't try to oppose it. Let such innovative research happen. Take a decision within a few days."

Published: 20th July 2021 03:58 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform whether there was any impediment in granting permission to a scientist to collect discarded blood samples of fever patients from various public health centres, regional public health laboratories and district hospitals in Kerala towards developing a diagnostic kit to identify tiger moth disease from infectious viral fevers.

Justice PB Suresh Kumar issued the order on the petition filed by Wills Janardhanan, a scientist from Pathanamthitta who is working as Project Co-ordinator, SIDBI Innovation and Incubation Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

When the government pleader sought one month's time to inform the government's stand, the court observed, "If someone is doing innovative research, don't try to oppose it. Let such innovative research happen. Take a decision within a few days." The court adjourned the case to Monday.

MT Suresh Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that though the petitioner had approached the state government several times seeking permission and assistance to collect discarded blood samples of fever, no concrete answer was given.

The petition stated that a high incidence of fever epidemics was associated with massive outbreaks of tiger moth adult populations during the monsoon season in Kerala. The scientific analysis proved that the body fluids and chitinous scales were found to be highly toxic and inflammatory in nature. A test conducted for the period between 2009-2012 revealed fever epidemics are cointegrated with the physical presence of the tiger moth larval abundance during the monsoon period in Kerala.

The petitioner again submitted a representation to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare on July 1, 2021. There is urgency as the petitioner is obligated to submit the final clinically validated prototype for detecting tiger moth toxins in three months to the funding agency. Unless there is a decision taken within a specified time, the petitioner will be subjected to loss of valid time resulting in irreparable setbacks in the research and development of the project which is about to be finalized, the petitioner said.

