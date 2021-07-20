Kerala High Court extends tenure of KAT judicial members, averts crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court has given a lease of life to the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) as it allowed the current judicial members with the tribunal to continue in their posts till the appointment of a new chairman or judicial members by the Central government. The KAT is responsible for hearing the service-related matters of government employees and the cases pertaining to P SC appointments. The High Court intervention came at a time when the KAT was staring at uncertainty owing to the retirement of two of its judicial members.

Acting chairman and judicial member Benny Gervacis and fellow member V Rajendran were to step down on Monday leaving administrative member Rajesh Diwan, who single-handedly would not be able to deal with a huge number of cases that reach the tribunal. However, aided by the High Court order, Gervacis and Rajendran can now continue in their posts.

As per official figures, as many as 5,000 cases are filed before the tribunal each year. The tribunal, headquartered in the capital and having a bench in Kochi, is a boon to thousands of government employees as their service cases would be heard and settled by an exclusive court.After the retirement of former chairman T R Ramachandran Nair, there was no move from the central government to appoint a new chairman.

As per rules, the chairman should be a member of the committee that elects the judicial and administrative members. It is this protocol that could have hampered the functioning of the tribunal sans the intervention of the court. The petition seeking an extension of tenure of the two judicial members was jointly filed KAT Association President M Fathahudeen and Indian Association of Lawyers Kerala chapter vice-president Vazhuthacaud Narendran.

In view of the retirement of the previous chairman, the state government has already nominated former High Court Judge C K Abdul Rehim as the next tribunal chairman and the proposal was ratified by the Supreme Court Chief Justice. However, the central government is yet to take any step to move the file to the President, who is the appointing authority. The Kerala Administrative Tribunal Advocates Association (KATAA) has urged the state government to put pressure on the central government to fast-track the appointment of KAT chairman.