Kerala minister kicks up row by trying to settle harassment complaint against NCP leader

In the minister's telephonic conversation which was leaked on Tuesday, he is heard advising the woman's father to settle the issue amicably

Published: 20th July 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 03:21 PM

AK Saseendran

Kerala minister A K Saseendran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has found himself in the eye of a storm after allegations surfaced that he intervened to settle a harassment complaint against NCP leader G Padmakaran.

The minister called up the woman's father and directed him to reach a compromise with Padmakaran. In the minister's telephonic conversation which was leaked on Tuesday, he is heard advising the woman's father to settle the issue amicably.

Speaking to the media, the minister claimed that he intervened in the matter without realising that it was a harassment allegation. Saseendran said he intervened thinking that it was an inner-party issue.

However, the woman alleged that the minister was in the know of things. NCP leaders had called up before and after filing the complaint. Even after filing the complaint, the Kundara Police were reluctant to register a case. With the minister directly intervening in the matter, his links with the accused have become evident, she pointed out.

The issue has already kicked up a political row in the state. The Opposition UDF has lashed out against the minister. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has demanded that the minister be ousted from the cabinet.

"AK Saseendran who faces allegations of attempting to settle a harassment case should resign from the cabinet. The complainant and her father have raised serious allegations against the minister. If Saseendran refuses to step down, the Chief Minister should oust him from the cabinet," said Satheesan.

