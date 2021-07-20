STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala MLA KK Rema gets letter threatening to kill her son over criticism of CPM

The MLA's office received the handwritten letter posted from Kozhikode in the name of the Red Army and PJ boys, a Facebook collective allegedly formed in support of CPM strongman P Jayarajan

Published: 20th July 2021 01:48 PM

The Kozhikode rural police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Rema (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Vadakara MLA and RMPI founder TP Chandrasekharan's widow KK Rema on Tuesday received a letter threatening to kill her son Abhinand and the party state secretary N Venu for criticising the CPM.

The MLA's office received the handwritten letter posted from Kozhikode in the name of the Red Army and PJ boys, a Facebook collective allegedly formed in support of CPM strongman P Jayarajan, in the morning.

"TP Chandrasekharan was murdered with 51 wounds on him and his son will be eliminated with 100 wounds. We will not allow him to grow much," the letter said.

The Kozhikode rural police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Rema. Venu also filed a separate complaint at the Vadakara police station.

