Kerala to provide offline version of digital classes to Lakshadweep children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), under the General Education Department, has come out with a plan to provide the offline version of its First Bell 2.0 digital classes to the students in Lakshadweep, who follow Kerala syllabus.

This is based on a request by the Directorate of Education, Lakshadweep Administration, to KITE to provide the digital contents offline to the students. Students in Lakshadweep will be provided downloaded versions of digital contents of pre-primary to 12th standard classes on a monthly basis.

The initiative would directly benefit 6,420 students in 43 schools located in 10 islands of Lakshadweep, who follow the Kerala state syllabus. Earlier in 2017 during the initial phase of the Hi-Tech school project in the state, KITE had provided a 10-day specific ICT training for 60 teachers from Lakshadweep at KITE’s Regional Resource Centre in Ernakulam.

“Though more advanced training for these teachers were planned to be held last year, the same did not materialise due to the Covid pandemic. KITE has been providing necessary support to Lakshadweep Department of Education for setting up hi-tech classrooms,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE

Lakshadweep schools were also part of the EDUSAT network of Kerala from 2005, but over the years, the equipment have become dysfunctional. Due to issues relating to availability of KITE-VICTERs channel and also due to poor internet connectivity in many areas on the islands, the need of the hour was to make available the First Bell Digital Classes in an offline mode, which can be directly given to the students.