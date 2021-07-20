Order cancelling revenue officer’s good service entry revised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With his order cancelling the good service entry awarded to revenue undersecretary Salini O G courting controversy, especially in terms of its wording, additional chief secretary A Jayathilak has issued a fresh order revising the earlier one. It was on July 15 that Jayathilak issued an order cancelling the good service entry to Salini, who provided information on the tree felling in response to an RTI query.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat Action Council has decided to approach the Governor against the government taking vengeful action against the decision. As per the previous order, it was Jayathilak who cancelled the good service entry based on his observations. If his July 15 order cancelling her good service entry had stated that “I am of the view” as a reason for cancellation, the new order issued on Monday said the government had taken a decision in this regard.

The revised order said a preliminary inquiry and examination of some files showed that her integrity is not beyond doubt. “The government has examined the matter in detail and has decided to cancel the good service entry awarded to Salini O G with immediate effect,” said the new order, adding that the same would be entered in her service book.

The July 15 order which stated that “I am of the view that she is not eligible for a good service entry” had kicked up a row. Service organisations had come out against the decision to cancel the entry and had also pointed out that the order would not sustain legal scrutiny, primarily because of its wording. It’s in this backdrop that the revenue secretary issued a revised order.

“Obviously, the revised order is part of a drama being played to save Jayathilak. Instead of Jayathilak cancelling the entry, it has now been made to appear as if it is the government that has cancelled the entry. The employees will continue to fight the decision,” said Anil Kumar of Kerala Secretariat Association.

On Monday, the Secretariat Action Council staged a dharna in front of the Secretariat expressing solidarity with Salini. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the issue would be raised in the assembly. “The government is hunting down an official who provided information under the RTI Act, as it has many things to cover up. The issue of action against Salini and transferring additional secretary J Benzy for raising their voices will be brought before the House,” said Chennithala.

Action council convener M S Jyothish, KPCC secretary Pranakumar, action council leader D Anil Kumar and N Gopakumar were the other speakers. The council burnt a copy of the order cancelling Salini’s good service entry.