STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Under financial stress due to COVID, man who ran bus service dies by suicide in Kerala

"After consuming the poison, he called his friend and said, 'Get a wreath for me, I'm going.' Later, he was found in an unconscious state by locals at his old plot," said Rajamani's neighbour

Published: 20th July 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

PC Rajamani

PC Rajamani

By Express News Service

KALPETTA (Wayanad): A 48-year-old man who ran a bus service has died by suicide in Wayanad due to the financial strain caused by the suspension of operations owing to the Covid lockdown in the state.

PC Rajamani, a native of Ambalavayal in Wayanad district, ran the Brahmaputra bus service along the Kadalmadu-Sultan Bathery route. Relatives and local residents of the deceased said Rajamani was in deep financial stress when the bus service had to be suspended due to Covid-19. He died by consuming poison, according to his relatives.

"Rajamani went to his old plot about a kilometre away, which he sold 10 months ago, and bought some water from the neighbours on Sunday. After consuming the poison, he called his friend and said, 'Get a wreath for me, I'm going.' Later, he was found in an unconscious state by locals at his old plot," said Rajamani's neighbour and Perumbadikunnu ward member AR Mohanan.

Rajamani was solely managing the Brahmaputra bus service in the Kadalmadu-Sultan Bathery route, Mohanan said. "He sold his property and settled some debts. But due to the second wave of the Covid, his bus service has been stopped for more than three months now. He also had other personal issues," Mohanan added. Rajamani died at a private hospital in Meppady while under treatment on Monday at 7.30 pm.

The police filed the case for unnatural death on Tuesday morning as per the petition of the relatives. However, the police are yet to confirm the reason for the death. "We have taken statements from the relatives. The inquest procedures are completed. The body has been sent to Taluk Headquarters Hospital in Sultan Bathery for postmortem. The investigation is going on," said Elizabeth KA, station house officer, Amabalavayal police station, Wayanad.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wayanad COVID lockdown Kerala lockdown
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp