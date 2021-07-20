Under financial stress due to COVID, man who ran bus service dies by suicide in Kerala

By Express News Service

KALPETTA (Wayanad): A 48-year-old man who ran a bus service has died by suicide in Wayanad due to the financial strain caused by the suspension of operations owing to the Covid lockdown in the state.

PC Rajamani, a native of Ambalavayal in Wayanad district, ran the Brahmaputra bus service along the Kadalmadu-Sultan Bathery route. Relatives and local residents of the deceased said Rajamani was in deep financial stress when the bus service had to be suspended due to Covid-19. He died by consuming poison, according to his relatives.

"Rajamani went to his old plot about a kilometre away, which he sold 10 months ago, and bought some water from the neighbours on Sunday. After consuming the poison, he called his friend and said, 'Get a wreath for me, I'm going.' Later, he was found in an unconscious state by locals at his old plot," said Rajamani's neighbour and Perumbadikunnu ward member AR Mohanan.

Rajamani was solely managing the Brahmaputra bus service in the Kadalmadu-Sultan Bathery route, Mohanan said. "He sold his property and settled some debts. But due to the second wave of the Covid, his bus service has been stopped for more than three months now. He also had other personal issues," Mohanan added. Rajamani died at a private hospital in Meppady while under treatment on Monday at 7.30 pm.

The police filed the case for unnatural death on Tuesday morning as per the petition of the relatives. However, the police are yet to confirm the reason for the death. "We have taken statements from the relatives. The inquest procedures are completed. The body has been sent to Taluk Headquarters Hospital in Sultan Bathery for postmortem. The investigation is going on," said Elizabeth KA, station house officer, Amabalavayal police station, Wayanad.

