Woman dies after husband thrashed her with firewood for hours in Kerala

There are contused abrasions all over Sumitha's body; Husband Arun Kumar taken into custody

Published: 20th July 2021 11:14 AM

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A young woman was thrashed to death allegedly by her husband in Bedadka panchayat in the early hours of Tuesday, said police.

The victim has been identified as Sumitha H (23) of Kurathikundu Scheduled Tribe Colony, 1-km from Bedadka.

Her husband Arun Kumar (24), a daily wage labourer, has been taken into custody, said an officer in Bedadka police station.

There were differences between the couple, who got married nearly four years ago, said the officer. They have a three-year-old son. Sumitha's mother Janaki was also living in the house.

The officer said Sumitha was beaten with a firewood. "There are contused abrasions all over her body possibly caused by the repeated assaults by the firewood," said the officer.

According to a social worker and neighbour Sreedharan Arigad, Arun Kumar started assaulting her Monday evening. She lost consciousness around 1 am on Tuesday. She was taken to the nearby Bedadka Taluk Hospital but the duty doctor declared her brought dead. "That could be around 1.30 am," he said.

The Kasaragod Revenue Divisional Officer conducted the inquest and sent the body for postmortem in Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

The toddler is with his maternal grandmother Janaki.

