STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After SC rapping, Kerala not to extend Covid relaxations further; curbs, weekend lockdowns to continue

After facing criticism from Supreme Court over lifting lockdown curbs before Bakrid, the state on Tuesday decided not to extend the relaxation further.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala women

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After facing criticism from Supreme Court over lifting lockdown curbs before Bakrid, the state on Tuesday decided not to extend the relaxation further.

It has also decided to continue the restrictions based on test positivity rate in the local bodies, for one more week.

The weekend lockdowns will also continue. The decisions were taken at a review meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The Supreme Court had criticised the state for giving into the pressure groups to announce a three-day relaxation of lockdown that ended on Tuesday.

The remarks came during a hearing challenging the state’s order for lifting curbs during the pandemic.

The state reported 16,848 new positives with a TPR of 11.91 percent on Tuesday.

The review meeting noted that the seven-day average test positivity rate has increased to 10.8 percent with three northern districts- Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod- reporting maximum numbers.  

The chief minister directed the districts administrations and local bodies in the district to intervene to bring down the numbers.

Strengthening interventions at the ward level and effective implementation of micro containment strategies were mooted at the meeting. It has been decided to avoid the crossing of state borders by plantation workers.

The chief minister has directed the officials concerned to explore arrangements for accommodation for the workers near the plantations.

The meeting has also decided to conduct 3 lakh additional Covid tests on Friday.  

The health department conducted 3.75 lakh on July 15 and 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala weekend lockdown COVID 19 COVID cases Supreme Court Covid relaxations
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp