STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Alappuzha police on hunt for fake lawyer

The Alappuzha Bar Association lodged a complaint after it found that she had submitted forged qualification documents and fake roll number of the Kerala Bar Council. 

Published: 21st July 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha North police are on the hunt for Cessy George of Ramankari in Kuttanad, who has been practising law for the past two-and-a-half-years in Alappuzha courts without proper qualification. The Alappuzha Bar Association lodged a complaint after it found that she had submitted forged qualification documents and fake roll number of the Kerala Bar Council. 

“We have registered a case based on Bar Association’s complaint and started investigation. She has gone into hiding after we received the complaint,” said Station House Officer K P Vinod.“She has switched off her phone and deleted her Facebook account,” he said.Her lie was exposed by an anonymous  letter to the Bar Association that revealed her certificates were fake. After receiving the letter, Association office-bearers examined her roll number and found that she was using another lawyer’s credentials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp