Alappuzha police on hunt for fake lawyer

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha North police are on the hunt for Cessy George of Ramankari in Kuttanad, who has been practising law for the past two-and-a-half-years in Alappuzha courts without proper qualification. The Alappuzha Bar Association lodged a complaint after it found that she had submitted forged qualification documents and fake roll number of the Kerala Bar Council.

“We have registered a case based on Bar Association’s complaint and started investigation. She has gone into hiding after we received the complaint,” said Station House Officer K P Vinod.“She has switched off her phone and deleted her Facebook account,” he said.Her lie was exposed by an anonymous letter to the Bar Association that revealed her certificates were fake. After receiving the letter, Association office-bearers examined her roll number and found that she was using another lawyer’s credentials.