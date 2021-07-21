STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blooper in GO costs Kerala govt dearly in Supreme Court

Order attributed relaxations to Bakrid, failed to highlight plateauing of TPR or experts’ suggestions to ease curbs

Published: 21st July 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)

By B SREEJAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The setback the state suffered in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with regard to providing lockdown restrictions for Bakrid could have been avoided had the senior officials been more vigilant in drafting the government order announcing relaxations. The GO 532/2021/DMD issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy on July 17 clearly stated that the relaxations were being proposed in view of the Bakrid festival. 

In the court, the state had to concede the same on Tuesday. “The traders were expecting that the Bakrid sales will alleviate their misery to a certain extent. They have stocked up the goods for this purpose much early,” the affidavit of the state said. This prompted the SC bench comprising Justice R F Nariman and Justice B R Gavai to warn the state in stricter terms. 

“It was on Friday that the SC asked the UP government to call off Kanwar yatra and stated without any ambiguity that the religious festival couldn’t be allowed in view of the Covid situation. Our order was issued the next day though CM had a discussion with traders on Friday evening. Even after knowing about the development in Kanwar yatra, we portrayed the relaxations as Bakrid-related in the GO, which was a kind of a suicidal attempt,” said a senior official. 

The real picture that state’s TPR plateaued around 10 four weeks ago and even the expert panel led by Dr B Ekbal has recommended lockdown relaxations by mid-June was not highlighted by the government in the GO or in the press release issued. “The Supreme Court was misled by the petitioner. In fact, relaxations were overdue in Kerala and we had been demanding that for over a month. Finally, when there was an opportunity to restart our lives, we fear that this order will prompt government to take back the steps already taken,” said S S Manoj, general secretary, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy. 

Though BJP state president K Surendran criticised the government following Tuesday’s SC order, party state general secretary M T Ramesh had declared support to traders last Monday when they staged a protest in SM Street, Kozhikode, seeking permission to open shops. Yuva Morcha Kozhikode district committee also staged a march in support of the traders.

CRITICISM A SLAP ON FACE OF PINARAYI GOVT: BJP
T’Puram: BJP has termed the SC’s harsh criticism of the state’s easing of lockdown curbs in view of Bakrid as a slap on the face of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. BJP state president K Surendran told reporters here on Tuesday that the apex court has flayed the ‘unscientific’ lifting of curbs by the government.

“BJP has always opposed sudden easing of all curbs after prolonged lockdown. Covid prevention should be undertaken on the basis of sound scientific advice, not as per views of political parties,” he said.

Supreme Court Bakrid Kerala lockdown COVID 19
