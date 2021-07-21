STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus torching: Accused gets 6-year jail term

On September 9, 2005, a TNSTC bus was set on fire in retaliation to Madani’s prolonged detention in the Coimbatore blast case. 

National Investigation Agency Logo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has awarded six-year imprisonment to an accused in the sensational 2005 bus torching case after he pleaded guilty before the commencement of the trial.

Interestingly, K A Anoop of Vedimara in Ernakulam district — the ninth accused — will be out of jail next year as he was arrested in 2016 and he will complete six years of jail term in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of `1.6 lakh on him.

“Anoop pleading guilty will be favourable to NIA. One of the accused who was the key part of the conspiracy and took part in the incident has thus accepted the crime. The trial in the case is yet to commence as some of the accused are facing trial in the Bengaluru blast case,” sources said.

PDP leader Abdul Nasar Madani’s wife Sufiya is the tenth accused in the case. Anoop was arrested in April 2016, when he was returning from Abu Dhabi, where he was living after the Kalamassery incident. He had filed multiple bail petitions. On September 9, 2005, a TNSTC bus was set on fire in retaliation to Madani’s prolonged detention in the Coimbatore blast case. 

