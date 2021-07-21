Kerala harassment row: CPM unlikely to insist on action against Forest Minister AK Saseendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is unlikely to insist on action against Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who was caught on audio asking the father of a harassment victim to settle the issue amicably. The CPM secretariat meeting held at the AKG Centre here on Wednesday decided not to seek his resignation before looking into the allegations levelled against him.

Earlier in the day, Saseendran met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence and explained the circumstances that led to the present controversy. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said the Chief Minister had lent a patient hearing to him when he explained the details of the events.

Ruling out his resignation over the controversy, he said in fact it was he who sought a meeting with the Chief Minister. “I wanted to explain a few things before the beginning of the second session of 15th Assembly on Thursday," he told reporters outside the Cliff House.

The CPM is of the view that the minister’s intention was not to settle the harassment issue but to settle the feud between two party workers. However, the party feels that the minister should have been vigilant before intervening in such cases.

An audio clip leaked through the media on Tuesday revealed the minister trying to settle the harassment complaint against an NCP leader by talking to the father of the alleged victim, which kicked up a row in the state.