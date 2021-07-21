Lakshadweep to establish paramedical college to create job opportunities for locals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the efforts to augment health infrastructure in the islands, the Lakshadweep administration will establish a paramedical college in Kavaratti soon.

The college will be established under Skill India Mission and aims to create job opportunities for the local residents, said collector S Asker Ali.

The Lakshadweep department of health services has obtained affiliation for running five paramedical courses at the college. The courses are diploma in medical laboratory technology, diploma in X-ray technology, diploma in operation theatre technology, certificate courses in ophthalmic assistant and CT scan technician. The courses are affiliated with Bharat Sevak Samaj (BSS).

The college will augment the existing health infrastructure and will create a pool of skilled human resources. The Lakshadweep administration is in the process of upgrading and overhauling its health infrastructure.

Administrator Praful K Patel initiated steps to establish the college as skilled manpower is not readily available in the islands due to which we face difficulties in delivering quality medical services, the collector said.