Row over decision to kill ‘asymptomatic goats’ infected with Johne’s Disease

KANNUR: The animal husbandry department’s decision to put down 35 goats infected with Johne’s Disease (JD) at Kommeri farm in Peravur has kicked up a row. Veterinary doctors condemned the department’s ‘inhumane stand’ and blamed it for taking the easy way out when other options were available. Experts said administering the vaccine that has been approved by the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) could help prevent spread.

“In the past, farm animals infected with Johne’s Disease used to be killed to prevent a spread. Since a vaccine is available, officials could have taken steps to vaccinate the goats,” said an official seeking anonymity.JD or Para Tuberculosis, is found in domestic animals, including goats, sheep, buffaloes and camels, across the globe.

It is mostly transmitted while animals graze in the field or through food, water, milk and sperms. A team led by Dr Shoor Vir Singh, who is now professor and head of department of Bio Technology, GLA University, Mathura, UP had developed a vaccine which was successfully tested in animals.

The decision to kill the infected goats is ridiculous, said Dr P V Mohanan, retired assistant director, animal husbandry department.

“Several more tests and clarifications are needed before taking such a cruel decision. As of now, the disease was confirmed through Elisa tests, which is not entirely dependable. They could have conducted a PCR test. The goats look asymptomatic and healthy. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) says mercy killing should only be considered for animals if they suffer from an irremediable disease or when they are under intense pain with no chance to return to normal life,” he said.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Kannur has decided to file a petition against the decision. A complaint has already been lodged at the Animal Welfare Board, India.

Dr Mohanan said the decision was taken after consulting Veterinary University experts. “They should have been aware about the vaccine and advised the department not to kill the helpless animals. At least 40% of the animals across the state may need to be culled if this is the case,” said Dr Mohanan.

Dr Singh,who developed the vaccine, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, seeking their intervention to cancel the order. He urged the government to permit his team to administer the vaccine on infected goats. Dr Singh also said there are enough facilities available in Veterinary Biological Institute in Kerala to produce the vaccine with their technological support. The department is yet to act on the order.