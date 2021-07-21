STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Row over decision to kill ‘asymptomatic goats’ infected with Johne’s Disease

The animal husbandry department’s decision to put down 35 goats infected with Johne’s Disease (JD) at Kommeri farm in Peravur has kicked up a row. 

Published: 21st July 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Goats with Johne’s Disease caged separately at Kommeri goat farm

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: The animal husbandry department’s decision to put down 35 goats infected with Johne’s Disease (JD) at Kommeri farm in Peravur has kicked up a row. Veterinary doctors condemned the department’s ‘inhumane stand’ and blamed it for taking the easy way out when other options were available. Experts said administering the vaccine that has been approved by the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) could help prevent spread. 

“In the past, farm animals infected with Johne’s Disease used to be killed to prevent a spread. Since a vaccine is available, officials could have taken steps to vaccinate the goats,” said an official seeking anonymity.JD or Para Tuberculosis, is found in domestic animals, including goats, sheep, buffaloes and camels, across the globe.

It is mostly transmitted while animals graze in the field or through food, water, milk and sperms. A team led by Dr Shoor Vir Singh, who is now professor and head of department of Bio Technology, GLA University, Mathura, UP had developed a vaccine which was successfully tested in animals. 

The decision to kill the infected goats is ridiculous, said Dr P V Mohanan, retired assistant director, animal husbandry department.

“Several more tests and clarifications are needed before taking such a cruel decision. As of now, the disease was confirmed through Elisa tests, which is not entirely dependable. They could have conducted a PCR test. The goats look asymptomatic and healthy. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) says mercy killing should only be considered for animals if they suffer from an irremediable disease or when they are under intense pain with no chance to return to normal life,” he said. 

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Kannur has decided to file a petition against the decision. A complaint has already been lodged at the Animal Welfare Board, India. 

Dr Mohanan said the decision was taken after consulting Veterinary University experts. “They should have been aware about the vaccine and advised the department not to kill the helpless animals. At least 40% of the animals across the state may need to be culled if this is the case,” said Dr Mohanan. 

Dr Singh,who developed the vaccine, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, seeking their intervention to cancel the order. He urged the government to permit his team to administer the vaccine on infected goats. Dr Singh also said there are enough facilities available in Veterinary Biological Institute in Kerala to produce the vaccine with their technological support. The department is yet to act on the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johne’s Disease goats
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp