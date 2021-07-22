STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driving schools in Kerala heave a sigh of relief 

A total of 25,000 people are waiting to take their driving tests across Ernakulam district. Of that, 13,500 applicants fall under the Ernakulam RTO.

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:52 AM

A Kochi-based driving school resumes practical sessions adhering to Covid protocol at Thrikkakara  | Albin Mathew

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving relief to driving-school owners across the state, driving tests and training resumed on Monday. However, the regions under triple lockdown and with high test positivity rates will continue to be barred from conducting driving tests.While the relaxation will help many get back into business, no tests will be held under the Ernakulam RTO as the TPR in the region is above 15% and under triple lockdown, said Dixon Xavier, owner of the Friends Driving School at Kakkanad. 

A total of 25,000 people are waiting to take their driving tests across Ernakulam district. Of that, 13,500 applicants fall under the Ernakulam RTO. The Sub-RTOs in the district with a TPR of less than 15% will resume tests from Thursday following the Covid protocol. “We have started training sessions for those waiting for tests. We have also received information that tests will be conducted from Thursday,” said an official with the A2Z Driving School, Thoppumpady. 

“Since the Kakkanad driving test ground falls under triple lockdown, the Ernakulam RTO is planning to hold tests in a region where the TPR is lower than 15% on Thursday,” said Ernakulam RTO PM Shabeer. 
As per instructions, only 60 applicants will be allowed for tests in a day with three batches of 20 people each. The District Disaster Management Authority has advised mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports or two-dose vaccination certificates from the applicants before the test. “Waiting for RT-PCR test reports will again delay the procedure. Hence, we recommend antigen tests or vaccination certificates from the applicants,” said Shabeer. 

Applicants can book slots via the website mvd.kerala.gov.in. During pre-Covid times, nearly 100 applicants used to appear for the test every day. “We are yet to receive the criteria for allotting slots from the Transport Commissioner’s Office,” the Ernakulam RTO said.

