Harassment row: Pinarayi defends minister amid Opposition clamour for his resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out in strong defence of his cabinet colleague AK Saseendran, accused of attempting to hush up a harassment case, even as the Opposition demanded the minister’s resignation on the first day of the current Assembly session.

The Opposition had given notice for an adjournment motion to discuss Saseendran's alleged attempt to sabotage a complaint of harassment filed by a woman from Kundara in Kollam. Congress MLA PC Vishnunadh who sought permission for the adjournment motion and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan demanded that Saseendran should either step down or the Chief Minister should demand his resignation from the cabinet. The Opposition later staged a walkout after their demand was turned down.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the minister had intervened in the case as his partymen were involved in it. "Neither did the minister have any intention to weaken the case nor did he make any intervention to this effect. He has not contacted any policeman in connection with the case," Pinarayi said.

ALSO READ: Never thought CM, govt that harps on women empowerment will back Saseendran: Sexual harassment victim

However, he acknowledged the Opposition's charge that there was a delay in registering an FIR on the basis of the woman's complaint. He assured the Assembly that the state police chief will inquire into the delay. "There is no need for any doubt that the complainant will be given justice. The investigation will be carried out on the basis of the merit in the complaint and there needn't be any anxiety on that front," Pinarayi said.

While seeking permission for an adjournment motion, Vishunnadh had accused the minister of violating his oath of office. He said the minister's claim that he was ignorant about the case was false. The minister had clearly acknowledged in the leaked phone conversation with his partyman that he was intervening in a case relating to harassment of a woman.

Satheesan further sharpened the attack against the minister and accused him of misusing his official position. "The minister exerted pressure to withdraw the case. Is settling of cases the role of a minister," Satheesan asked. He also pointed out that the minister indulged in such an illegality even though he was part of a government that speaks about being pro-women and upholds renaissance values.