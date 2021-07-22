STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Holders of NCC, SPC, Scout and Guides certificate to get priority for Plus 2 admission: Kerala govt

The percentage of the results of SSLC was 99.47 for this year. However, the Plus two results are yet to be announced.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the number of  SSLC students, who scored A-plus grades for all the subjects without adding grace marks, is 1,2,318.

This shows that the students could perform in their examination much fairly well this year than the previous year. The decision not to award a grace mark this year has not affected the student community, added the government.

The percentage of the results of SSLC was 99.47 for this year. However, the Plus two results are yet to be announced.

The government filed the statement in response to the petitions filed by Kerala Students Union and others challenging the decision not to grant grace marks to SSLC and Plus-two students this year. The court adjourned the case on July 28.

The government submitted that the grace marks are awarded to students who have participated in extracurricular activities in schools, so as to help them to cope up with the educational hours which they may lose while being engaged in such activities. However, during the academic year 2020-21, there were no regular classes amidst the pandemic. This policy decision is taken in view of the special circumstances and education being carried on through the online method.

The government added that a student holding certificates of NCC (with 75% attendance), SPC, Scout and Guides (Recipient of Rashtrapath puraskar/Rajyapuraskar) would get bonus points and get priority at the time of their admission to Higher Secondary courses.

The students who are attached to voluntary organisations are thus well safeguarded by virtue of the pattern of examination adopted this year. Then the court asked the government to explain how it will give priority to these students at the time of admission and directed them to file a statement in this regard. The court will consider the case on July 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala plus 2 admissions SSLC students Kerala govt Kerala High Court NCC certificate Scout and Guides
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp