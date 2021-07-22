Holders of NCC, SPC, Scout and Guides certificate to get priority for Plus 2 admission: Kerala govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the number of SSLC students, who scored A-plus grades for all the subjects without adding grace marks, is 1,2,318.

This shows that the students could perform in their examination much fairly well this year than the previous year. The decision not to award a grace mark this year has not affected the student community, added the government.

The percentage of the results of SSLC was 99.47 for this year. However, the Plus two results are yet to be announced.

The government filed the statement in response to the petitions filed by Kerala Students Union and others challenging the decision not to grant grace marks to SSLC and Plus-two students this year. The court adjourned the case on July 28.

The government submitted that the grace marks are awarded to students who have participated in extracurricular activities in schools, so as to help them to cope up with the educational hours which they may lose while being engaged in such activities. However, during the academic year 2020-21, there were no regular classes amidst the pandemic. This policy decision is taken in view of the special circumstances and education being carried on through the online method.

The government added that a student holding certificates of NCC (with 75% attendance), SPC, Scout and Guides (Recipient of Rashtrapath puraskar/Rajyapuraskar) would get bonus points and get priority at the time of their admission to Higher Secondary courses.

The students who are attached to voluntary organisations are thus well safeguarded by virtue of the pattern of examination adopted this year. Then the court asked the government to explain how it will give priority to these students at the time of admission and directed them to file a statement in this regard. The court will consider the case on July 28.