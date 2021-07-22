Pinarayi throws weight behind Saseendran, Oppn up in arms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite mounting pressure from the Opposition UDF, Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who is accused of intervening to settle a molestation case, is unlikely to step down. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM leadership feel there is no need for the NCP minister to quit, with his party leadership too standing firmly behind him.

With the assembly session set to begin on Thursday, the Congress has approached the governor urging him to direct the CM to oust the minister. Saseendran met Pinarayi at his residence on Wednesday and is learnt to have convinced him that he intervened in the matter as it was an issue between two party workers.In a phone conversation leaked through the media, the minister was heard trying to settle the harassment case against NCP leader G Padmakaran by talking to the father of the victim.

CPM to go soft on min

The minister, who ruled out resignation, downplayed his meeting with the CM. “I wanted to explain a few things before the beginning of the assembly session,” he said.The CPM secretariat, which met on Wednesday, decided to go soft on Saseendran, saying he did not try to threaten the complainant’s father. The party felt the minister’s intention was not to settle the harassment issue but the feud between two party workers. The meeting, however, said the minister should have been vigilant before intervening in such cases.

“Action cannot be taken against the minister based on media reports. The Left front will examine the allegation. In this case, it’s the NCP which needs to first take a call,” said CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaragavan. Saseendran’s decision to not quit has given impetus to the UDF to mount pressure on him. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the CM should see to it that Saseendran ceases to remain as forest minister when the assembly session begins on Thursday.

“Saseendran has no right to continue in office even for a minute as he abused his position. He has come up with lame excuses and unrealistic theories to cling on to power. When the complainant is firm that there were attempts by the NCP leader to molest her, Saseendran tried to settle the complaint using his clout,” said Satheesan.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran has not yet reacted to the controversy. MP Benny Behanan wrote to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urging him to instruct the CM to remove the minister.

“Saseendran’s action comes clearly under the ambit of criminal offence and falls under Section 503 as well as 509 of the IPC. It may also be noted that Article 21 of the Constitution ensures women’s right to live with dignity,” said Behanan.