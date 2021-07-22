Pondicherry University grants NOC to Lakshadweep to start vocational and diploma courses

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) and in-principle approval to Lakshadweep UT Administration to start Bachelor of Vocation (B. Voc.) at Kadmat Island and Diploma courses at Minicoy Island of the Union Territory.

According to a release from the University, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep administration proposed to introduce a three-year UG course and one-year diploma programmes from the upcoming academic year -- 2021-2022 -- with the affiliation of Pondicherry University.

Based on the proposal, Pondicherry University issued the NOC to Lakshadweep Administration for affiliation of the new courses in tourism & service, software development, and one-year diploma courses in catering and hospitality, marine, electrical and electronics and mechanical engineering.

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh presented the NoC to Vijendra Singh Rawat, Secretary, Department of Technical Education & Skill Development, Lakshadweep Administration