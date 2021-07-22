Search on as brothers go missing in Idukki reservoir after going to collect fishing nets

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A search is on for two brothers who went missing in the Idukki reservoir on Wednesday. Biju, 38, and Binu, 36, of Kozhippurath in Idukki had ventured into the reservoir at Kannamkayam area on Wednesday morning. The duo had spread fishing nets in the reservoir on Tuesday evening and had gone to collect the fish on Wednesday morning.

As the brothers did not return, family members tried to contact them over phone. However, the phone was unreachable. Locals subsequently ventured into the dam in canoes and launched a search but in vain.

Later, police and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the search. Teams from the Navy and Fire and Rescue Service joined the search on Thursday morning but heavy winds and incessant rain were hampering the operation, said officers.