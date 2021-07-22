Tree felling case: Statements of revenue dept officials recorded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the controversial Muttil tree felling case has recorded the statements of revenue department officers, who handled the file related to the case, at the Secretariat. Those who gave the testimony in the last two days include Additional Secretary Girija Kumari, Under Secretary O G Salini and Secretariat assistants Smitha and Ganga.

Girija had noted in the file that the tree felling order was not in accordance with existing norms. Salini, who had provided information related to the felling under the RTI Act, was transferred to the higher secondary department. Four days ago, the forest department had recommended the suspension of N T Sajan, conservator of forests (Social Forestry), Northern Range, in connection with the controversy.