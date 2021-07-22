With many chinks in LDF's armour, Kerala Assembly session set to be stormy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second session of the 15th Kerala Assembly that is to begin on Thursday is set to be a stormy affair with the Opposition UDF keeping a slew of allegations against the Left ready in its arsenal. The short session could take a turbulent turn on the first day itself, with the UDF training its guns on Forest Minister AK Saseendran for his intervention to settle a molestation complaint.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has already indicated the same and urged the government that Saseendran should not remain as forest minister when the session begins on Thursday. With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM choosing to back Saseendran, UDF is sure to unleash a scathing attack on the Left.

On Thursday, the UDF will bring in an adjournment motion, to be moved by MLA P C Vishnunadh, on the issue.It may even boycott the minister during question hour on Friday. The government will have to sweat it out on the floor to protect the minister. In the backdrop of the Left government’s women-centric measures and the recent fast by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, UDF will try to scale up the issue.

UDF will also target the government over allegations related to the tree felling issue. The transfer of additional secretary rank officials, cancellation of good service entry awarded to revenue under-secretary O G Salini who provided information on tree felling under RTI and demand of action against forest officials would come up in the House.

A slew of other allegations against the CPM, including links in the Karipur gold smuggling case and involvement in various harassment cases, controversial remarks by former Women’s Commission chairperson, the Kitex row, the Supreme Court coming down heavily on the government for its attempt to withdraw the assembly bedlam case among others would be the Opposition’s major weapons against the Left government in the coming session. Set to corner the government over its failure on Covid strategy, the UDF will also raise the issue of increasing Covid deaths and unscientific restrictions in the name of lockdown.

On the other hand, the minority scholarship issue could prove a headache for both the Opposition and the treasury benches. The government will try to target the Opposition over differences within the UDF on the scholarship issue. The government will try to focus on its achievements in the first two months of assuming office, including various infrastructure projects.

Oppn’s plan

Move adjournment motion on Saseendran’s alleged intervention to settle molestation complaint

Target govt over issues like Muttil tree felling, Karipur gold smuggling case, increasing Covid deaths, Kitex row and the recent criticism by Supreme Court