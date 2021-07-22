STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

With many chinks in LDF's armour, Kerala Assembly session set to be stormy

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has already indicated the same and urged the government that Saseendran should not remain as forest minister when the session begins on Thursday.

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second session of the 15th Kerala Assembly that is to begin on Thursday is set to be a stormy affair with the Opposition UDF keeping a slew of allegations against the Left ready in its arsenal. The short session could take a turbulent turn on the first day itself, with the UDF training its guns on Forest Minister AK Saseendran for his intervention to settle a molestation complaint.  

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has already indicated the same and urged the government that Saseendran should not remain as forest minister when the session begins on Thursday. With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM choosing to back Saseendran, UDF is sure to unleash a scathing attack on the Left. 

On Thursday, the UDF will bring in an adjournment motion, to be moved by MLA P C Vishnunadh, on the issue.It may even boycott the minister during question hour on Friday. The government will have to sweat it out on the floor to protect the minister. In the backdrop of the Left government’s women-centric measures and the recent fast by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, UDF will try to scale up the issue. 

UDF will also target the government over allegations related to the tree felling issue. The transfer of additional secretary rank officials, cancellation of good service entry awarded to revenue under-secretary O G Salini who provided information on tree felling under RTI and demand of action against forest officials would come up in the House.

A slew of other allegations against the CPM, including links in the Karipur gold smuggling case and involvement in various harassment cases, controversial remarks by former Women’s Commission chairperson, the Kitex row, the Supreme Court coming down heavily on the government for its attempt to withdraw the assembly bedlam case among others would be the Opposition’s major weapons against the Left government in the coming session.  Set to corner the government over its failure on Covid strategy, the UDF will also raise the issue of increasing Covid deaths and unscientific restrictions in the name of lockdown.  

On the other hand, the minority scholarship issue could prove a headache for both the Opposition and the treasury benches. The government will try to target the Opposition over differences within the UDF on the scholarship issue. The government will try to focus on its achievements in the first two months of assuming office, including various infrastructure projects.

Oppn’s plan
Move adjournment motion on Saseendran’s alleged intervention to settle molestation complaint
Target govt over issues like Muttil tree felling, Karipur gold smuggling case, increasing Covid deaths, Kitex row and the recent criticism by Supreme Court 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Assembly
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp