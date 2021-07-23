STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
56-year-old ends life after Rs 10 lakh, 37 cents allegedly prove inadequate to repay Rs 3 lakh

Vellukutty had availed the loan of Rs 3 lakh for his daughter's marriage from two moneylenders in Palakkad in 2016. He had repaid Rs 10 lakh in the last five years, according to his relatives. 

debt

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 56-year-old farmer in Paralodi in Vallikode of Palakkad district ended his life following harassment by moneylenders who reportedly made him pay back Rs 10 lakh on a loan of Rs 3 lakh and yet demanded a further Rs 20 lakh.

The farmer was found to have been run over by a train, police said.

Vellukutty had availed the loan of Rs 3 lakh for his daughter's marriage from two moneylenders in Palakkad in 2016. He had repaid Rs 10 lakh in the last five years, according to his relatives. 

They said that the moneylenders though did not let go and demanded a further Rs 20 lakh from him. Vellukutty had also registered 37 cents of land in the name of the moneylenders, said Vishnu, his son.

Based on a complaint by the family members of the deceased, the Hemambika Nagar police have registered a case. An officer said the police are investigating and verifying the allegations made by the relatives of the deceased. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

