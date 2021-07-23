STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure minors do not join Clubhouse: Panel

The Commission directed authorities to take steps to cancel the account of minors if detected in the social audio app.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Social media app Clubhouse app logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state child rights commission has directed the government to ensure that children below the age of 18 years are not allowed to join social audio app Clubhouse.

The direction came in the wake of a complaint that conversations in some of the groups in Clubhouse are of a sexual nature that is highly inappropriate to minors.

The Commission directed authorities to take steps to cancel the account of minors if detected in the social audio app. The rights panel directed the IT Secretary to issue appropriate guidelines to the investigating agencies to make frequent cyber patrolling to prevent fake accounts and illegal activities by the account holders of Clubhouse. The complaint was filed by Alappuzha native V K Koshy.  

The IT Secretary has also been directed to convene a meeting with the officials concerned and frame a protocol to ensure the safety and protection of children from the misuse of Clubhouse. 

