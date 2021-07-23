Karipur gold smuggling case: Suspect and friend of prime accused killed in road accident

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Karipur gold smuggling case got more complicated with the death of Rameez, 26, a friend of Arjun Ayanki, one of the main accused in the case, in a road accident at Kappakkadavu, near Azhikode, in Kannur district on Friday morning after his bike collided with a car.

Though the Customs department had asked Rameez to appear before them in connection with the investigation on Thursday, he had not appeared before the agency.

Earlier, the Customs had conducted a raid at the house of Rameez too when they conducted a raid at Arjun Ayanki’s house. It is said that they had got some decisive pieces of evidence regarding his involvement in the case. It was based on this that the Customs had asked him to be present before them.

The bike which he was riding when the accident took place is owned by Arjun Ayanki.