KSRTC bus rams into tipper lorry en route to Thiruvananthapuram, 16 passengers injured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 16 passengers were injured after the KSRTC super fast bus in which they were travelling rammed into a tipper lorry at Kallambalam junction around 9 am.

The Kallambalam police said the accident occurred when the bus that was heading from Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram hit the lorry from behind. The lorry had entered the National Highway from Nagaroor side and was crossing the road to move towards Kollam when it was rammed from behind by the bus.

The police said the bus driver and two other women passengers, who received head injuries, were moved to Paripally Medical College. Another 13 were admitted to the KTCT Hospital near Kallambalam of which six were transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Most of the people picked up injuries on their faces and heads. The condition of all the injured passengers is stable.