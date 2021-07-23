STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC bus rams into tipper lorry en route to Thiruvananthapuram, 16 passengers injured

The Kallambalam police said the accident occurred when the bus that was heading from Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram hit the lorry from behind

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 16 passengers were injured after the KSRTC super fast bus in which they were travelling rammed into a tipper lorry at Kallambalam junction around 9 am.

The Kallambalam police said the accident occurred when the bus that was heading from Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram hit the lorry from behind. The lorry had entered the National Highway from Nagaroor side and was crossing the road to move towards Kollam when it was rammed from behind by the bus.

The police said the bus driver and two other women passengers, who received head injuries, were moved to Paripally Medical College. Another 13 were admitted to the KTCT Hospital near Kallambalam of which six were transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Most of the people picked up injuries on their faces and heads. The condition of all the injured passengers is stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Kallambalam
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp