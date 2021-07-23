STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
League calls meeting of Muslim bodies

Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty will disclose the recommendations of the meeting in Thurivananthapum on Friday.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A day before the UDF plans to put forward a new proposal before the state government on the minority scholarships ratio, the IUML held an online meeting with various Muslim organisations on Thursday.

According to IUML leaders, the meeting would collect the opinions of Muslim organisations on the state government’s decision to restructure the ratio of the minority scholarships following the HC order. Various Muslim outfits, including Samastha, EK and AP factions,  were also invited to the meeting at the instruction of IUML supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty will disclose the recommendations of the meeting in Thurivananthapum on Friday.“It is evident that the ratio for Muslims has been reduced. Though the chief minister promised that the Muslim community will not lose anything while distributing the scholarships, he did not clarify the government’s plan.

Also, the Muslim community should get the benefits specified by the Sachar Committee. By changing the benefit ratio, the state government has made the panel’s recommendations insignificant,” Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, Malappuram district president of IUML told TNIE.

