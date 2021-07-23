STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mala Synagogue conservation project reaches final stage

In an effort to restore its architecture, an amount of Rs 75 lakh was allocated under Muziris project and the works are progressing.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

The Mala Synagogue during first stage of restoration work

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Mala Synagogue, which is one of the oldest Synagogues in the country and established by Jews of Malabar, will soon be restored to its old charm to welcome international tourists as a part of Muziris Heritage Project.

The Mala Synagogue was handed over to the panchayat when Jews left the country. Over years, due to the neglect, the defunct building became dilapidated, despite its historical importance. Encroachments were also started in the region by people with commercial interests. Later, panchayat reclaimed the land and handed over its rights to Muziris heritage project. 

In an effort to restore its architecture, an amount of Rs 75 lakh was allocated under Muziris project and the works are progressing. On Thursday, five commercial shops which were situated in front of the Synagogue, blocking its way, were acquired using money of Muziris heritage project.

According to P M Noushad, MD, Muziris Heritage project, “the project officials will visit the site on Friday and formulate a plan for beautifying the front portion of Synagogue and a proper path to the building. Five acres of land in front of the Synagogue will be put to use for beautification and development of infrastructure.”

In addition, the four-acre cemetery situated near the Synagogue was also taken over by the Muziris Heritage project and it will be conserved as a memorial. The panchayat also handed over 1.5 acres of land at Mala Kadavu, where a boat jetty will be constructed with a space for public to relax and refresh. Noushad said that the restoration of Synagogue has reached its final stage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mala Synagogue Jews
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp