Mala Synagogue conservation project reaches final stage

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Mala Synagogue, which is one of the oldest Synagogues in the country and established by Jews of Malabar, will soon be restored to its old charm to welcome international tourists as a part of Muziris Heritage Project.

The Mala Synagogue was handed over to the panchayat when Jews left the country. Over years, due to the neglect, the defunct building became dilapidated, despite its historical importance. Encroachments were also started in the region by people with commercial interests. Later, panchayat reclaimed the land and handed over its rights to Muziris heritage project.

In an effort to restore its architecture, an amount of Rs 75 lakh was allocated under Muziris project and the works are progressing. On Thursday, five commercial shops which were situated in front of the Synagogue, blocking its way, were acquired using money of Muziris heritage project.

According to P M Noushad, MD, Muziris Heritage project, “the project officials will visit the site on Friday and formulate a plan for beautifying the front portion of Synagogue and a proper path to the building. Five acres of land in front of the Synagogue will be put to use for beautification and development of infrastructure.”

In addition, the four-acre cemetery situated near the Synagogue was also taken over by the Muziris Heritage project and it will be conserved as a memorial. The panchayat also handed over 1.5 acres of land at Mala Kadavu, where a boat jetty will be constructed with a space for public to relax and refresh. Noushad said that the restoration of Synagogue has reached its final stage.